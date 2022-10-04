Carnomaly Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,361.00 (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Carnomaly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Carnomaly has a total market capitalization of $651,900.00 and $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carnomaly has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carnomaly alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carnomaly Coin Profile

Carnomaly launched on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 530,000,000 coins. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io.

Carnomaly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carnomaly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carnomaly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carnomaly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carnomaly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.