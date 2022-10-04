Carnomaly Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,361.00 (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Carnomaly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Carnomaly has a total market capitalization of $651,900.00 and $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carnomaly has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010690 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Carnomaly Coin Profile
Carnomaly launched on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 530,000,000 coins. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io.
Carnomaly Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carnomaly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carnomaly using one of the exchanges listed above.
