Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

