Carry (CRE) Market Cap Achieves $41.02 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $41.02 million and $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Carry

Carry’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carry is a protocol that powers the next generation of apps for offline retail. At its heart is an incentive mechanism that drives consumers to Carry merchant stores. The whole system is geared toward enabling consumers, merchants and advertisers alike. The Carry Protocol offers:- Crypto-enabled payment terminals for offline businesses. (10,000+ terminals in place tracking $2 Billion in real spending offline, thanks to Carry’s key partner company, Spoqa.);- Branded tokens for offline brands and shops—the “loyalty points” of the future;- A wallet API for payments that enables consumers to manage their own privacy and optionally monetize their transaction data;- A targeted advertising system based on the opt-in transaction data blockchain.The CRE token is the main token of Carry Protocol. Its various uses can be summarized as follows:-Stake to execute Smart Contract;-Reward in exchange for advertisement;-Means of payment.The official Carry ticker is “CRE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.