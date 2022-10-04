Cartesi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.38 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $146.60 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Cartesi
Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cartesi
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.