Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

