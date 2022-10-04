CashHand Trading Down 45.5% This Week (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market capitalization of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar.
CashHand Coin Profile
CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
