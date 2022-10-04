CateCoin (CATE) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

CateCoin (CATE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One CateCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CateCoin has a market capitalization of $113.00 and approximately $615,279.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CateCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CateCoin Profile

CateCoin’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 151,951,072 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CateCoin is catecoin.club.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

