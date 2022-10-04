Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $171.23 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

