CBC.network (CBC) Price Hits $0.0085

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $91,460.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,320.97 or 1.00069419 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006931 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004576 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051207 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063932 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021665 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.
CBC.network Profile
CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.
CBC.network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.