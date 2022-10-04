Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Raised by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Celanese by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

