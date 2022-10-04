Cellframe Hits 1-Day Volume of $91,247.00 (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $91,247.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cellframe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Cellframe

Cellframe was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cellframe’s official website is cellframe.net.

Cellframe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cellframe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cellframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

