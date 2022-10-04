Cellframe Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $91,247.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe launched on February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins. The official website for Cellframe is cellframe.net. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cellframe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cellframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cellframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

