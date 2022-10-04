Celo Hits Market Capitalization of $789.00 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Celo has a total market cap of $789.00 million and $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003891 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010684 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Celo Profile
Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.
Celo Coin Trading
