Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $26.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $17,971,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $609,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,867,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 119.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 172,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 93,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 282,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE CVE opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

