Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $456.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

