Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $399.74 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.20.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

