Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 143 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,374,269.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $299.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

