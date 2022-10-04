Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 523 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1,046.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

