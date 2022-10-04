Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.