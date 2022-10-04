Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

CMBS opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.