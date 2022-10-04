Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

