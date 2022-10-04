Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

