Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLA Trading Up 4.6 %

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.53 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.41 and its 200 day moving average is $342.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

