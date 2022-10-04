Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $322,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

SWKS stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

