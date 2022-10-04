Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $503,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE PGR opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.