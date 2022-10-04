Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $606,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 152,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 886,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 611,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.3 %
AMD opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
