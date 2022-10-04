Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $606,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 152,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 886,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 611,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

