Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $723,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $239.04 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

