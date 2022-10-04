Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $86,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

