Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 207.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 228,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 211,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,250,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

