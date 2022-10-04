Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $52,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $107.60.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

