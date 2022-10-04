Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.