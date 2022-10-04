Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average is $171.63. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

