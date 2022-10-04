Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 85 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,621,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.