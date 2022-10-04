Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

Shares of MCK opened at $346.74 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.74 and a 200 day moving average of $331.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

