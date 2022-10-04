Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,989 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

