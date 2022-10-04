Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 319 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.16 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

