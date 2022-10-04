Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 54,627 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

