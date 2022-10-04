Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 837 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Leidos by 71.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 69.9% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395,558 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Leidos by 2,130.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after buying an additional 322,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

