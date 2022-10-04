Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes $278,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

