Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

VRTX opened at $297.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

