Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
VRTX opened at $297.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.