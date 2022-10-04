Ceres (CERES) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $765,115.38

Ceres (CERES) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $31.49 or 0.00155769 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $765,115.38 and approximately $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres' total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 24,300 coins.

Ceres Coin Trading

