CFL 365 Finance (CFL365) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CFL 365 Finance (CFL365) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, CFL 365 Finance has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One CFL 365 Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CFL 365 Finance has a total market capitalization of $15,600.00 and $56,975.00 worth of CFL 365 Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CFL 365 Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CFL 365 Finance Coin Profile

CFL 365 Finance’s genesis date was August 4th, 2021. CFL 365 Finance’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. CFL 365 Finance’s official Twitter account is @cfl365_finance. The official website for CFL 365 Finance is www.cfl365.finance.

CFL 365 Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CFL365 is a Hybrid (Stocks and Crypto) Virtual Marketplace. Users have an opportunity to earn upto 100x of the principal amount by participating in virtual leagues. It’s bridging the gap between traditional markets and the DeFi ecosystem by gamifying the stock and crypto markets.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFL 365 Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFL 365 Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CFL 365 Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CFL 365 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CFL 365 Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.