CFX Quantum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,932.00 (CFXQ)

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. CFX Quantum has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $39,932.00 worth of CFX Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CFX Quantum has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CFX Quantum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CFX Quantum Profile

CFX Quantum’s launch date was September 20th, 2020. CFX Quantum’s total supply is 520,050,000 coins. The Reddit community for CFX Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/CFXQuantum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CFX Quantum is token.cfxquantum.com. CFX Quantum’s official Twitter account is @CfxQuantum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CFX Quantum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CFXQ Token is Ethereum blockchain-based (standard ERC20), which will give each owner different possibilities for use.CFXQ will enable Token hodlers to access exclusive products, discounts, airdrops, and prizes coming from the collaboration to create the CFX Sentiment Index.The token is usable to pay for trading and performance fees in the Mobile Wallet-Exchange and also some selected products from the partners' store, including the trading tools and management of CFX Finance Ltd.”

