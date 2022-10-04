ChainCade (CHAINCADE) Price Down 0.6% This Week

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ChainCade has a total market capitalization of $678,007.18 and $46,604.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChainCade has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChainCade Profile

ChainCade was first traded on July 9th, 2021. ChainCade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,016,549,197,390 coins. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainCade’s official website is chaincade.com.

Buying and Selling ChainCade

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem designed to benefit players and creators. Using a combination of Blockchain, SDKs, VR, mobile apps, and NFTs, this full-scale ecosystem provides a platform for players and creators alike.”

