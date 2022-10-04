Charged Particles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,244.00 (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Charged Particles has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Charged Particles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Charged Particles Profile

Charged Particles’ genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Charged Particles’ official website is charged.fi. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Charged Particles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

According to CryptoCompare, "Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A "Particle" is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a "Charge.""

