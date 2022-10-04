Charli3 Trading Down 84.2% Over Last Week (C3)

Charli3 (C3) traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Charli3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Charli3 has a total market capitalization of $766,661.00 and approximately $331,107.00 worth of Charli3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Charli3 has traded down 84.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Charli3 Profile

Charli3’s launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Charli3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charli3’s official Twitter account is @Oraclecharli3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Charli3’s official website is charli3.io.

Charli3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CHARLI3 is an open-source decentralized oracle to the Cardano Network. CHARLI3 is the platform that provides and verifies data (initially focused on blockchain economic values) for blockchain applications. CHARLI3 is a firm believer in decentralization and open access to accurate information accessed safely and efficiently. The contracts and updates will be open to the public. CHARLI3 will utilize blockchain-based rewards for node operators verifying data.Beyond the incentives of the Charli3 (C3) token as a reward, it will also act as operator based governance for data consensus and community changes. Larger stakes are associated with ELO based reputations and aid in consensus as above and future platform governance in a decentralized fashion. This allows for the integrity of the platform to be maintained over the long term.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charli3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charli3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Charli3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

