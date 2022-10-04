Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 5.2 %

OLN opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OLN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.