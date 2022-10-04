Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.25.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

