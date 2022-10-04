Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,705 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

