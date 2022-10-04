Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $282,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG stock opened at $149.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

